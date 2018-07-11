Dwayne Johnson waves off 2020 White House run

President “The Rock” isn’t happening — at least in 2020.

Dwayne Johnson says while he “seriously considered” a White House bid, running for office in the next presidential election is “not possible” for him.

“Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020,” the “Fast & Furious 6” actor and former WWE wrestler told Vanity Fair in an interview published Wednesday.

“It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020,” Johnson said.

The Hollywood star has long flirted with a political run.

Last year, a campaign committee dubbed “Run the Rock 2020” formally filed with the Federal Election Commission in an effort to draft Johnson. In a 2017 interview with GQ, Johnson, a registered independent, said there was a "real possibility" he could throw in his hat to become the country’s commander in chief.

“I have so much respect for the position,” Johnson, 46, said at Tuesday’s premiere of his latest film, “Skyscraper.”

“It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn,” he said.

Johnson isn’t the only entertainment industry fixture to nix the possibility of a 2020 challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-Russia ambassador: Trump has done more damage to NATO in months than Russia has in decades Trump takes credit for increased defense spending by NATO allies, but says 'it isn't nearly enough' Trump questions how Russia probe can 'proceed' given FBI agent's private comments MORE.

Oprah Winfrey — who was at the center of intense speculation she could run for office after delivering an emotional speech against sexual harassment at the Golden Globes in January — told British Vogue earlier this month she could “not exist” in the political world.

The former talk show host and “A Wrinkle in Time” star cited “that political structure — all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff” as the reason she was turned off to politics.