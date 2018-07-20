Holder to sit down with Colbert amid 2020 speculation

Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump, Putin meet under cloud of Mueller’s Russia indictments Eric Holder: Calls to abolish ICE are 'a gift to Republicans' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump denigrates NATO allies, floats 4 percent solution MORE is poised to make a late-night TV appearance early next week as chatter swirls that he's eyeing a 2020 White House run.

The former attorney general will sit down with Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “The Late Show” on Monday, the network announced Friday.

Actor John Cleese and the band Arctic Monkeys are also scheduled to appear on Monday’s “Late Show.”

American Urban Radio Networks' White House correspondent April Ryan had reported Friday that Holder, who led the Justice Department from 2009 to 2015 under former President Obama, was gearing up for a presidential bid to be announced next year:

Breaking: More news on @EricHolder possible presidential bid announcement. A source confirms the @EricHolder announcement will be made in the “first quarter of 2019.” Stay tuned! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 20, 2018

Holder, 67, said earlier this year that he hadn’t decided yet on whether to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpNFL freezes policy barring players from protesting during anthem McConnell spokesman on Putin visit: 'There is no invitation from Congress' Petition urges University of Virginia not to hire Marc Short MORE for the Oval Office.

"What I've said is, I'm going to decide by the beginning of next year and see if there is going to be another chapter in my public service career,” Holder said in a March interview.





Since serving as attorney general, Holder has been an ardent opponent of political gerrymandering, creating and leading the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has been active ahead of November’s midterms.

He isn’t the only politically charged guest making the “Late Show” lineup with Colbert, a frequent Trump critic.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul is slated to appear on Tuesday's show, following the uproar over Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among the sources of criticism from the Putin meeting was the White House's initial refusal to rule out allowing Moscow to question U.S. citizens — including McFaul — about alleged crimes committed in Russia. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders first said Trump would discuss the option with his team before later ruling it out as a possibility.