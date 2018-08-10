Richard Gere floated as NY House candidate

Richard Gere’s next starring role could be as a House candidate in New York, according to at least one local official.

Buzz is building in the Empire State that Gere could make a bid for Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s seat, according to The New York Post. The Democratic congressman is running in next month’s primary for state attorney general. If Maloney wins, his House seat would be up for grabs.

“Richard Gere’s name is being whispered about among Democrats. We’ll see what he’s made of,” Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano (D) told the paper.

“The bottom line is I want to elect a Democrat to kill the Trump agenda,” DeStefano said.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeStefano — who told the Post he’s supporting Maloney’s attorney general bid — said his wife met the “Pretty Woman” actor when she attended NYU. “She said he’s a nice guy,” DeStefano said.

Gere’s publicist and Maloney’s office didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

But the performer has previously put the kibosh on any talk of trading Hollywood for Washington.

"I have no interest, none, zero, there's not even a speck of me that goes 'boy, 'I'd really want to be a politician,'" Gere told CNN last year.

"The realm of politics is everyday, every moment, compromising somehow," Gere said at the time. "I don't have the patience for it."

If he did change his tune, the 68-year-old Golden Globe winner would hardly be a new sighting on Capitol Hill.

Gere has been a frequent visitor to the halls of Congress over the years, advocating for various causes, particularly human rights in Tibet and homelessness awareness.