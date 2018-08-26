Lance Armstrong endorses Beto O’Rourke in Texas Senate race

Lance Armstrong is throwing his support behind Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke, a rising Democratic star who is hoping to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill's Morning Report: Trump’s allies turn against him Lawyers for Sandy Hook victims call out Cruz for defending Alex Jones' free speech rights Ellen DeGeneres says she wants to meet Beto O'Rourke after defense of NFL player protests goes viral MORE in the Texas race.

The controversial cyclist, who himself once hinted at a run for office, tweeted his endorsement for O’Rourke, a Democratic congressman from El Paso, on Saturday.

“Dear my fellow Texans, we have a choice,” Armstrong wrote. “This guy or Ted Cruz. It’s time for reasonable and balanced talk on ALL issues … WE are for Beto O’Rourke!”

Dear my fellow Texans, we have a choice. This guy or @tedcruz. It’s time for reasonable and balanced talk on ALL issues - here’s one snippet. WE are for @BetoORourke! https://t.co/3duIGWiB12 — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) August 24, 2018

Armstrong shared his comment along with a video of O’Rourke defending NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

In the viral clip, O’Rourke gives a passionate defense of the players’ protests, saying he “can think of nothing more American.”

A recent NBC News/Marist poll shows Cruz leading O’Rourke by 4 points in the race. Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in decades.

A number of social media users responded to Armstrong’s tweet mocking him, saying his endorsement shouldn’t be trusted because of his use of performance-enhancing drugs and efforts to cover it up during his cycling career. Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour De France titles in 2012.

“Guessing the Cruz campaign will be sending you a thank you note for this one,” one person wrote.