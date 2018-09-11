Oscar De La Hoya 'very seriously' considering 2020 run for president

Retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya said Monday he's open to running for president in 2020, arguing that he may toss his hat in the ring if other celebrities, such as Kanye West, are contemplating wading into politics.

"I am actually very, very serious, and I strongly feel that if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day wanna run for president, why not me?" De La Hoya told TMZ.

De La Hoya has not previously held elected office, but told TMZ that he's had "millions of people" suggest he should get into politics.

"Ever since I became a professional in boxing, I've had millions of people tell me, 'Look, why don't you represent? Why don't you stand up and have a bigger voice?' " he said. "And obviously, the biggest voice you can have is being president."

De La Hoya, 45, won multiple championships during his boxing career in the 1990s and 2000s before retiring in 2009.

He has weighed in on politics at times, including speaking critically of President Trump Donald John TrumpOakland Raiders's Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem, then scores touchdown Trump declares state of emergency in Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence Ex-NFL player tears into Nike: Kaepernick ad ‘like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor’ MORE's idea to build a wall along the entirety of the U.S-Mexico border.

The boxer told The New York Times last year that an advertisement for a Cinco de Mayo fight he was promoting that featured the fighters — both of Mexican descent — charging through a concrete wall was intended as a knock against Trump.

"This is letting him know that not every Mexican is what he’s stated they are. Mexicans are hard workers," De La Hoya said.