Cardi B, Nicki Minaj back opposite sides in NY Dem primary

The battle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj appears to be intensifying, with the rappers throwing their support behind rival Democratic candidates in the New York gubernatorial primary.

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B backed Cynthia Nixon on Thursday, as New Yorkers headed to the polls:

Thank you @iamcardib for your support! New York: polls close at 9 p.m. get out and vote! #TeamCynthia pic.twitter.com/IFIznBHXAT — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 13, 2018

‼️‼️‼️New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James. They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls‼️‼️‼️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2018

The former “Sex and the City” star, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo from the left, tweeted out her thanks in response:Support for Nixon from Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, came a day after her rap adversary, “Chun-Li” songstress Minaj, announced she was rooting on Cuomo as he seeks his third term.Politics is hardly the only beef between the performers.

A fight between the two reportedly broke out last week during a party held by Harper’s Bazaar magazine for New York Fashion Week. A cell phone video from the event showed Cardi B being restrained after appearing to attempt to lunge at Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj.

Cardi B threw her shoe at Minaj, according to reports.

Minaj later referred to the public scuffle as “humiliating.”