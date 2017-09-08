Michelle Obama outshines all Democratic prospects for 2020

It cannot be overstated how eagerly the Democrats want to take back the White House in 2020.

The Democrats face many obstacles in this effort, but the greatest threat is the fierce internal divisions within the party.

Former Vice President has been busy building a national email list to communicate directly with his supporters, and Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) has already announced his presidential candidacy.

The Democratic Party does not just need a new leader, but a new policy agenda that is aimed at growing our economy, promoting traditional party values and doing more than resisting President Trump at every step.

Major Democratic donor Marc Lasry told The New York Times, “‘It’s gotten ridiculous,” and the Democrats “need a clearer message about what they want to do, not just about opposing Trump.”

As I’ve said before, the Democrats need an alternative plan to rebuild and unite the party if they have any hope in winning back seats in Congress in the 2018 midterms, nonetheless the White House in 2020.

This alternative plan requires a new, united opposition, led by a political leader with widespread popularity.

The only person I can see accomplishing this would be none other than the party’s most popular political figure: Michelle Obama Michelle ObamaObamas make Vanity Fair best-dressed list Michelle Obama dresses as Beyoncé for singer's birthday OPINION | Melania Trump's stilettos aren't insensitive — but using shoes to sow discord is MORE.

Let me be clear: this is not an endorsement. I have been, and still am, critical of Barack Obama Barack ObamaOPINION | Bill O'Reilly: Harvey, Sandy, Katrina — A tale of three superstorms Week ahead: Tech mobilizes on DACA | House panel looks at Uber economy Trump asked aides for 'a way out' on DACA: report MORE’s presidency. Michelle Obama would not be my candidate, and I do not agree with many of the positions I believe she would advance. But as an analyst, Michelle Obama is clearly the Democrats’ best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020.

Michelle Obama is perceived as a strong, well-qualified leader with immense national popularity. Broadly, the polls show she is respected by the American people and by the near-entirety of the Democratic Party.

Although Michelle Obama has stated that she is not interested in a presidential bid, her appeal and support for her husband remain robust.

According to the January 2017 USA Today/Gallup poll, Michelle Obama left the White House with a 68 percent favorability rating, compared to 58 percent for President Obama and 61 percent for Vice President Biden.

While it is common for first ladies to be more favored than their husbands, Michelle Obama’s favorability is substantially higher than Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSteve Harvey: My wife told me not to meet with Trump, I should have listened Senate Judiciary to meet with Trump Jr. on Thursday Hillary Clinton to sit down with CBS's Jane Pauley on Sunday MORE’s rating of 56 percent from 2000 when she and President Clinton left the White House.

Further, in plain terms, Michelle Obama would be a far superior candidate to Hillary Clinton. I opposed Hillary Clinton because she faced ethical issues that could very well have initiated a constitutional crisis had she been elected. Michelle Obama does not face such controversy.

Furthermore, Michelle Obama’s favorability rating is significantly greater than President Trump’s. According to the RealClear Politics Average, Trump’s latest favorability rating lies at 39.7 percent — a whopping 30 points less than Michelle Obama.

Just last month, Public Policy Polling found there to be “significant yearning for a return to the days of President Obama,” with 52 percent of voters saying they wish Barack Obama was still president, and only 39 percent preferring president Trump.

In fact, in a series of hypothetical match-ups between leading Democrats and President Trump, Barack Obama’s 52 percent represents the highest level of support, outnumbering Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHillary Clinton to sit down with CBS's Jane Pauley on Sunday Dem lawmaker on Clinton criticizing Sanders in new book: 'Don't go there' Publisher pulls book from Clinton’s pastor over plagiarism MORE, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in particular.

This data makes it clear that President Obama, or at the very least a candidate intimately associated with his tenure, would have a better chance at defeating President Trump than any of the 2020 hopefuls.

Considering that Michelle Obama had an even higher favorability rating than President Obama when he left office, she clearly would have a tremendous opportunity to succeed if she ran.

As an analyst, I believe that she is the candidate the divided Democratic Party needs. Otherwise, the party could well rip itself apart.

Michelle Obama stands a cut above the rest as the only prospective candidate who can bring the party together, rebuild the Obama coalition, win back the Midwest and, thus, win the presidency.

