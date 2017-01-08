Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress (CAP), said on Sunday that she goes not expect Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonClinton gets standing ovation from Broadway audience Ally: I don't expect Clinton to run for office again Conway: We didn't need WikiLeaks to convince Americans that Clinton was unlikable MORE to run for office again, despite a New York Post editorial urging the former secretary of State to run for mayor of the New York City.

"I don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again," Tanden told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Post published an editorial Saturday arguing Clinton should challenge current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“For what it’s worth, Secretary Clinton, we’d love to see you run for mayor. New York City needs you," the editorial said.

Tanden, who advised Clinton during her 2008 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, said she thinks Clinton will focus on issues that affect families now that she is no longer running for office.

"I think she's going to figure out ways to help kids and families. That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years," she said.