London mayor: Trump should be denied a state visit

The mayor of London is calling for President Trump to be denied a state visit in Britain, the Associated Press reported.

Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a major Western capital, called the president's policies on immigration "cruel."

He pointed to Trump's order barring refugees and people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and said the president shouldn't get the VIP treatment when he visits Britain later this year.

"In those circumstances, we shouldn't be rolling out the red carpet," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the British government rejected a petition that Trump should be prevented from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

In a response posted to an online petition, the government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it should extend "full courtesy" to the U.S. and Trump.

"[Her Majesty's] Government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition," the statement reads.

“HM Government believes the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit. We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised."

More than 1.85 million people signed the petition demanding the United Kingdom not invite Trump for an official state visit.

Parliament is expected to debate the issue Monday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit the White House after Trump's inauguration.