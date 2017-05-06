French candidate posts Clinton comparison, warns ‘the worst is not impossible’

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is reminding supporters of President Trump's shocking upset over Clinton in a new ad two days before the French election.

The ad compiles multiple Democrat surrogates and pundits on news shows declaring victory for Clinton ahead of the U.S. election.

“The worst is not impossible. Vote,” warns the ad, posted by Macron party En Marche on Facebook Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Macron is facing a populist, right-wing National Front candidate Marie Le Pen in the vote on Sunday. Le Pen’s stances and comments during her campaign about immigration and closing borders have drawn comparison to Trump from observers ranging from U.S. political commentators to late night talk show hosts.

Macron is leading in the polls ahead of Sunday’s election. Clinton, however, also led Trump in most polls and projections ahead of the U.S. election last year.