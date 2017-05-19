Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on Friday put pressure on House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz Jason ChaffetzLawmakers vow to move ahead with Russia probes Cummings tells Chaffetz to demand WH docs on Trump, Russia's Comey conversation GOP rep: Comey may testify as soon as next week MORE (R-Utah) to demand any White House documents that reveal President Trump told Russian officials that firing former FBI Director James Comey eased "great pressure."

Cummings, who is the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, made his statement in response to a report first published by The New York Times on Friday. According to the report, Trump called Comey a "nut job" to two Russian officials he met with last week, and is reported to have also shared classified information with the officials during the same meeting.

"Chairman Chaffetz should request these White House documents today and have his subpoena pen ready — just as he did earlier this week with the memos written by Director Comey," Cummings said in a statement. Chaffetz has already requested any memos, summaries and recordings from the FBI about Comey's interactions with Trump. He tweeted Tuesday that he has his "subpoena pen ready" to obtain the documents.

Cummings called the report "astonishing — and extremely troubling."