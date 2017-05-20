Trump in Saudi Arabia heralds ‘tremendous investments’ and 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

President Trump on Saturday called his first day in Saudi Arabia “tremendous," touting the $110 billion defense deal he signed with Saudi Arabia that day.

In his first remarks to the press after an unusually quiet day spent in the Saudi Arabian royal court, Trump heralded the defense deal he had just signed with Saudi King Salman.

“Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said, according to a White House press pool report. "That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States.”

The White House said the deal will create defense jobs while also reaffirming America's commitment to Saudi Arabia. It will increase Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities, bolstering equipment and services in the face of extreme terrorist groups and Iran, an official said.