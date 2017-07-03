Trump, Merkel to meet in Germany before G-20 summit

President Trump is expected to meet this week with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the G-20 summit.

The meeting will likely happen on Thursday evening, a spokesman for the German government said Monday, according to Reuters.

Merkel said last week the summit will focus on pressing forward with the Paris climate accord despite Trump's move to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

Merkel last week told Germany’s Parliament she is prepared to have difficult talks with Trump at the G-20 summit about the Paris deal and climate change, The Washington Post reported

“Since the U.S. announced that it would exit the Paris agreement, we cannot expect any easy talks in Hamburg,” Merkel said. “The dissent is obvious, and it would be dishonest to cover it up.

“We can’t, and we won’t, wait until the last person on earth is convinced of the scientific evidence for climate change,” she added in a jab at Trump, whom she didn't mention by name.