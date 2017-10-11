Montana senate candidate raises $400K for bid against Tester

Montana state auditor Matt Rosendale (R) has raised about $410,000 in the third fundraising quarter as he looks to navigate through a crowded GOP primary for the chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterOvernight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open Overnight Finance: White House requests B for disaster relief | Ex-Equifax chief grilled over stock sales | House panel approves B for border wall | Tax plan puts swing-state Republicans in tough spot Senators grill ex-Equifax CEO over stock sales MORE.

“The outpouring of support we have seen for our campaign across this state is incredible. Montanans are clearly tired of Jon Tester's political games in Washington D.C.,” Rosendale said in a statement shared first with The Hill.

“Montanans know that I mean business and am here to get the job done.”