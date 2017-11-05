Dems renew calls for gun control in wake of Texas church shooting

Democrats are renewing their calls for gun reform after reports of a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday.

Multiple people are dead after gunfire erupted at the church, which is not far outside San Antonio, according to reports.

Sens. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyFive takeaways from new Senate fundraising reports Vulnerable Dems: Trump hasn't won them over on taxes Trump gives Barletta edge in crowded Pa. primary MORE (Pa.) and Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDem senators write DHS calling for accurate hurricane death counts Sessions spars with Dems at heated oversight hearing Durbin slams Sessions for pulling funds from sanctuary cities MORE (Ill.) were among the Democrats who urged Congress to act in response to the latest deadly shooting.

"I’m thinking of and praying for all those impacted by the shooting in Texas. In addition to offering my prayers and thoughts I also believe Congress must take action on gun violence," Casey wrote in two separate tweets.

"The shooter turned his gun on people -- kids -- in a place of worship. America is in the grips of a gun violence crisis. Congress must act," Durbin tweeted.

"Enough is enough," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) said in a series of tweets. "Now is the time for commonsense gun violence prevention steps. Congressional complicity must end."

Rep. Mike Thompson (Calif.), chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, called on his Congressional colleagues to show "courage" and take a stand against gun violence.

Witnesses said an armed man walked into the First Baptist Church around 11:30 a.m. and opened fire.

Police have not confirmed the official number of fatalities.

The local news station KSAT reported that the gunman was also killed.

The attack comes more than a month after the nation's deadliest mass shooting, in which a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

President Trump, who's embarking on a 12-day trip to Asia, tweeted shortly after reports of the shooting surfaced.

"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan," Trump wrote in response to the shootings.