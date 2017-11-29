Senate GOP's campaign arm stole House GOP donor data: report

Employees of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) stole fundraising data from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), according to a new report published Wednesday by Politico.

The report, citing three individuals, said NRSC staffers who formally worked for the House campaign arm broke into the system to steal the information by using old logins.

The stolen information reportedly includes personal information in addition to phone numbers and emails.

“The individuals on these lists are guaranteed money,” one GOP fundraiser told Politico.

“They will give. These are not your regular D.C. PAC list.”

The House campaign arm, which is gearing up for the 2018 midterm elections next year, learned of the breach in October, the report said.

Chris Hansen, the executive director of the Senate campaign arm, dismissed the alleged theft in a statement to Politico.

“This is utter nonsense. The NRSC and the NRCC have a close working relationship and at the end of the day, our shared goal is growing our majorities for years to come,” said Hansen.

John Rogers, the House campaign arm’s executive director, said in his own statement to the news outlet that he trusts Hansen.

“Chris Hansen is one of the most trustworthy people I have met in politics. If he says something I am going to believe him,” said Rogers.

“We meet regularly and share as much information as the law allows. We are both committed to helping each other grow our respective majorities.”