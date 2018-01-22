Winners and losers from the government shutdown

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE on Monday evening signed a government spending measure, ending a government shutdown that began at midnight on Friday.

The stop-gap funding, which expires Feb. 8, passed both the Senate and House by large margins earlier in the day.

So as the government prepares to reopen, who emerged as the winners and losers of the first big congressional controversy of 2018?

WINNERS

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Overnight Finance: Lawmakers see shutdown odds rising | Trump calls for looser rules for bank loans | Consumer bureau moves to revise payday lending rule | Trump warns China on trade deficit MORE (R-Ky.)

McConnell is widely perceived to have got the better of his Democratic counterpart, Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration White House: Trump remarks didn't derail shutdown talks Schumer defends Durbin after GOP senator questions account of Trump meeting MORE (D-N.Y.).

McConnell gave up little by simply pledging to have a vote on DACA. His broader argument — that DACA was not sufficiently important to force a shuttering of the government — also carried the day, at least for now.

McConnell is hardly out of the woods yet — the process of trying to get a DACA deal remains fraught with difficulty and Democrats will accuse him of bad faith if he comes up short.

But the wily McConnell has proven once again that it is hard to outflank him on tactics.

Senate centrists

A group of about 20 senators broke the logjam with talks on Sunday. In a body that is often slammed as hopelessly dysfunctional, they actually got something done.

Democrats who face challenging reelection races were central, Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDems search for winning playbook GOP anxious with Trump on trade Blue wave of 2018 stops in Indiana and Missouri MORE (Ind.), Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMcConnell to Dems: Don't hold government 'hostage' over DACA Lawmakers see shutdown’s odds rising Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in MORE (W.Va.) and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillNSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in Dems search for winning playbook MORE (Mo.) among them.

But Republicans, including several critics of President Trump, also played their part. Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor Overnight Defense: GOP chair blames Dems for defense budget holdup | FDA, Pentagon to speed approval of battlefield drugs | Mattis calls North Korea situation 'sobering' Bipartisan group to introduce DACA bill in House MORE (S.C.) was particularly prominent, with Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDemocrats search for 51st net neutrality vote Overnight Tech: States sue FCC over net neutrality repeal | Senate Dems reach 50 votes on measure to override repeal | Dems press Apple on phone slowdowns, kids' health | New Android malware found Overnight Regulation: Dems claim 50 votes in Senate to block net neutrality repeal | Consumer bureau takes first step to revising payday lending rule | Trump wants to loosen rules on bank loans | Pentagon, FDA to speed up military drug approvals MORE (Maine), Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMcCain rips Trump for attacks on press Bipartisan group to introduce DACA bill in House Flake's anti-Trump speech will make a lot of noise, but not much sense MORE (Ariz.), Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Congress should take the lead on reworking a successful Iran deal North Korea tensions ease ahead of Winter Olympics MORE (Tenn.) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSessions torched by lawmakers for marijuana move Calif. Republican attacks Sessions over marijuana policy Trump's executive order on minerals will boost national defense MORE (Alaska) also important players.

None of this guarantees that there will be a later, bigger deal to protect the beneficiaries of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA() program.

But the bipartisan group met its primary goal, of getting the government running again.

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanGOP leaders pitch children's health funding in plan to avert shutdown Lawmakers see shutdown’s odds rising Fix what we’ve got and make Medicare right this year MORE (R-Wis.)

Ryan avoided any blame for the shutdown. The Speaker shepherded a spending bill through the House late last week, with the issue only hitting the skids once it moved to the Senate.

It was a solid victory for Ryan, who has some complicated currents to navigate, especially with his most conservative members.

Ryan did offer some late concessions to members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, promising future votes on military spending and immigration, according to the Washington Post. And he will also have a tricky path ahead on whether or not to try to press for a DACA fix.

But, for now, Ryan will have few complaints.

2020 Democratic contenders

There was one very meaningful dividing line among Democrats on the crucial midday Monday vote that began bringing the shutdown to a close.

While Schumer was joined by 32 other members of his party, virtually every Senate Democrat who is considered a plausible White House contender voted the other way. Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor Booker to Nielsen: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity' Homeland Security secretary grilled over Trump comments MORE (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Listen: EMILY’s List upbeat about Dem House in '19 Desperate Democrats shouldn't settle for Oprah MORE (N.Y.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Democrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration MORE (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Trump is a 'racist bully' Poll: Oprah would outperform Warren, Harris against Trump in California Democrats continue to dismiss positive impacts of tax reform MORE (Mass.) all voted no, as did Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC Adult film star: Trump and Stormy Daniels invited me to 'hang out' MORE (I-Vt.).

Those senators might well have sincere objections to the deal, but they were also engaging in smart political positioning. Their votes allowed them to present themselves as unyielding fighters for the liberal cause — even while the votes of their more centrist colleagues kept the government open.

The result was a politically useful vote for the 2020 hopefuls, with no real risk attached.

LOSERS

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer sought to put the best face on the deal to end the shutdown, hitting Trump for not being more engaged in the negotiations and suggesting there had been a solid advance toward protecting DACA beneficiaries.

But the fact remains that the minority leader got remarkably little in return for ending the shutdown.

The unhappiness among progressive activists is clear: The liberal Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) accused him of caving, while another liberal group, CREDO, lambasted him as “the worst negotiator in Washington.”

Charles Chamberlain, the executive director of Democracy for America, accused Senate Democrats more broadly of “a stunning display of moral and political cowardice.”

Trump, meanwhile, crowed that “Democrats in Congress have come to their senses.”

Schumer could yet have the last laugh, if a DACA deal were to be done next month.

But right now, it’s been a poor few days for the Senate Democratic leader.

The Left

Progressives can and will rage about the deal their party leaders have done. Stephanie Taylor, the co-founder of the PCCC, lamented in a statement that the deal is emblematic of “why people don’t believe the Democratic Party stands for anything.”

But that doesn’t change the fact that the left once again failed to bend the party to its will. For all the anti-Trump energy within the party — and the near-iconic status enjoyed by the likes of Warren and Sanders — party leaders hewed to the center once again.

The left needs to do some serious thinking about how it can exert more real power in future.

DREAMers

For all the sound and fury, the beneficiaries of the program are no closer, in substantive terms, to a deal that would allow them to remain in the United States legally.

The prospects of a fix happening at all seem mixed at best.

And, with the program due to end on March 5, the DREAMers, who number around 700,000 people, face a nail-biting few weeks.

MIXED

President Trump

Trump was a winner in the shutdown in the sense that his party got the better part of the final compromise, and the government is back up and running. But that happened only after the president’s unpredictability caused consternation among Republicans as well as Democrats.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) lamented at one point that there seemed to be two Trumps — one of whom was much more hardline on immigration than the other. Graham’s confusion was apparently shared by McConnell, who said last week, “I'm looking for something that President Trump supports. And he's not yet indicated what measure he's willing to sign.”

Any victory was also overshadowed by Trump’s reported use of the phrase “shithole countries” during a White House meeting last week. Beyond the Beltway, that remark will likely prove far more infamous and memorable than any of the actual details of the compromise deal that extended government funding.

—Updated at 9:20 p.m.