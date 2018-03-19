Clinton: 'I meant no disrespect' with Trump voter comments

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE is providing an explanation for controversial comments she made earlier this month about voters who supported President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE during the 2016 election.

“I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted,” Clinton wrote in a lengthy Facebook post late Saturday explaining her remarks.

“I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody.”

Clinton was heavily criticized for the comments, in which she described the states that supported her during the election as more economically advanced than those that supported Trump.

“No, it’s not helpful at all,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinAmerica’s waning commitment to the promise of the First Amendment Senate rejects Trump immigration plan What to watch for in the Senate immigration votes MORE (D-Ill.) told “Fox News Sunday,” when asked about Clinton’s statements. “In fact, my friend Hillary Clinton is wrong.”

Clinton also implied that women who cast a ballot for Trump did so due to “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

“As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance — even within the same household. I did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it,” Clinton said in her explanation.

Clinton said she hopes the clarification “helps to explain the point I was trying to make.”