Candidates’ stances on Trump are most important issue in midterms: survey

A congressional candidate's stance on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump greets 3 American detainees freed by North Korea Trump called Blankenship after Senate primary loss: report Education Dept to relax rules restricting faith-based institutions from getting federal aid MORE is the top concern for voters in the midterms, outpacing any one national issue, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Health care is the top issue for Democrats among policy areas, but it ranks much lower on Republicans’ list, the poll, released Thursday, shows.

About 30 percent of Democrats surveyed named health care as the top policy issue, which is slightly ahead of the 28 percent who selected gun policy and the 23 percent who picked the economy and jobs.

About 22 percent of Independents surveyed said the economy and jobs was their top issue, followed by a tie for health care and gun policy at 19 percent.

Yet, both parties agree on the health care issue they want to hear candidates talk about the most: the cost.

The survey comes as Democrats believe they can go on the offense this year on health care and attack Republicans for higher premiums on the ObamaCare exchanges. In previous years, GOP lawmakers decried the rate hikes from insurers and blamed them on Democrats.

The poll surveyed 2,000 adults from April 20 to April 30. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.