Colorado governor teases possible presidential run

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) said he will decide this summer whether he will run for president in 2020.

“Every time someone asks the question it’s a tremendous compliment and I take it very seriously,” Hickenlooper, 66, said on Kaiser Health News's “What The Health?”

“My wife and I have been talking about it for a couple of months and talking to old friends whose opinions we respect and trust,” he said. “We’ll try and sort through it this summer.”

Hickenlooper, who will leave office in 2018, is one of many possible Democrats eyeing 2020 presidential bids. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who joined Hickenlooper on the show, is another Democratic hopeful.

Hickenlooper was also once rumored as a potential running mate for Hillary Clinton, according to CNN.

He has told several news outlets that he will announce his decision by the end of the summer.