Trump congratulates Romney on primary win

President Trump late Tuesday night congratulated Mitt Romney on his GOP Senate primary victory in Utah.

"Big and conclusive win by Mitt Romney," Trump tweeted. "Congratulations! I look forward to working together - there is so much good to do. A great and loving family will be coming to D.C."

Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts and ex-presidential contender, glided to victory against Rep. Mike Kennedy (R) on Tuesday, and is favored to win the general election in November.

A vocal critic of Trump in the past, Romney has performed a careful balancing act in his effort not to alienate the president in recent months.

Though he called Trump a "fraud" and a "phony" during the 2016 election, Romney has struck a more diplomatic tone during his Senate bid. Over the past weekend, he penned an op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune in which he said he would speak out against Trump when necessary, while also noting points of mutual agreement between the two.

"If you elect me your senator, I will fight with vigor for the interests of our state and nation. I will endorse the president’s policies that support those interests. Hopefully, there will be few occasions where I will be compelled by conscience to criticize," Romney wrote.

"But, as I have said throughout this campaign, I will call them like I see them. Last week, the president said that I’m a straight shooter; I will endeavor to be just so.”

Romney will go on to face Salt Lake County Councilwoman (D) Jenny Wilson in November. Utah hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in almost five decades.