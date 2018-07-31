Dems make big play for House in California

© Getty Images
LOS ANGELES - The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) will spend millions of dollars on television advertisements aimed at winning Republican-held seats in historically red Orange County this November, signaling a major play for seats the party must recapture in order to reclaim the House.
The DCCC will announce Tuesday it will spend $3.1 million on television spots in the Los Angeles media market, the most significant part of the committee's third wave of advertising buys this year.
California has been a major priority for Democrats plotting to recapture the House. Seven of the state's 14 Republican-held districts voted for Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonGerman court orders far-right party to retract claim that government funds went to Clinton campaign Clinton maxes out to 19 Democratic House candidates LeBron James: Trump is using sports to 'divide us' MORE in 2016, and the party is hoping that President TrumpDonald John TrumpClinton maxes out to 19 Democratic House candidates Tucker Carlson slams immigrant lawyer as 'citizen of country controlled by conquistadors' Trump highlights praise from judge on reuniting families his administration divided MORE's dismal approval ratings in the Golden State translate to pickups.
In the Los Angeles area, Democrats have taken aim at seats held by Rep. Ed RoyceEdward (Ed) Randall RoyceActress Diane Lane urges lawmakers to ban shark fin trade Scalise, GOP chairman clash ahead of flood insurance vote United States should capitalize — literally — on the #MeToo moment MORE (R), who is retiring, and Reps. Mimi Walters (R), Steve Knight (R) and Dana RohrabacherDana Tyrone RohrabacherRohrabacher: 'There’s not a person in this town' who wouldn't have taken meeting with Russians offering dirt on Clinton GOP lawmaker dined with alleged Russian agent in DC: report Russia raises problems for GOP candidates MORE (R). All four districts went for Clinton over Trump in 2016.
The DCCC will also purchase $900,000 in television time in Sacramento and $100,000 in Fresno, money that will be spent against Rep. Jeff DenhamJeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamRosenstein impeachment push divides House GOP leadership Koch group pushes DACA fix on Capitol Hill House GOP reverses, cancels vote on Dem bill to abolish ICE MORE (R), who holds a Central Valley district that also went for Clinton. The Fresno market also covers Rep. David ValadaoDavid Goncalves ValadaoImmigration overhaul on life support in the House The Hill's 12:30 Report Cook Political Report shifts 5 races after California, NJ primaries MORE's (R) district, and Democrats will add in $50,000 in English- and Spanish-language advertisements in Bakersfield, where the other half of Valadao's voters live.
And Democrats will spend $932,000 in the San Diego media market, where they hope to be able to win retiring Rep. Darrell IssaDarrell Edward IssaClinton maxes out to 19 Democratic House candidates GOP lawmaker: 'Nobody’s going to be surprised' if Trump approved Russia meeting Spicer launches new memoir at Trump's D.C. hotel MORE's (R) seat.
The $5.1 million spent on California districts makes up about two-thirds of the $7.5 million in reservations the DCCC will begin making Tuesday.
The party plans to spend $927,000 in the Denver market, their latest attempt to knock off perpetually embattled Rep. Mike CoffmanMichael (Mike) Howard CoffmanElection Countdown: Ohio special election fight heats up | Takeaways from Georgia primaries | Key primaries ahead in August | Blankenship files for third-party bid in West Virginia | More Dem candidates say they won't back Pelosi Problem Solvers Caucus has a vision: a bipartisan House Hillicon Valley: Trump tries to quell Russia furor | Sparks fly at hearing on social media | First House Republican backs net neutrality bill | Meet the DNC's cyber guru | Sinclair defiant after merger setback MORE (R-Colo.). And they will spend $700,000 in Tucson, Ariz., beginning soon after Labor Day, in an effort to win back a seat held by Rep. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyOvernight Health Care: Deadline to reunite migrant children nears | Hundreds of children remain separated | Trump officials won't give up on Medicaid work rules | Modest premium hikes complicate Dem midterm message Key primaries in August will help shape midterms Lawmakers press for answers on border deployments MORE (R), who is running for a U.S. Senate seat.
Democrats will buy $500,000 for five weeks of television time in Paducah, Ky., a media market that covers a Southern Illinois district held by Rep. Mike BostMichael (Mike) J. BostMORE (R). Democrats had previously reserved airtime in the St. Louis market, which also covers Bost's district.
The party hopes to win back an open seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Lynn JenkinsLynn Haag JenkinsAllow HSA dollars to be used for over-the-counter drugs Kansas GOP candidate says there is 'only barbarism' outside of Western civilization Lawmakers request meeting with Amtrak CEO over funding for route MORE (R-Kan.). Democrats blocked off $117,000 for three weeks of advertising in Topeka, and another $133,000 in the Kansas City market, both of which touch Jenkins's district.
The latest round of advertising buys brings the DCCC's total investment in television to about $20 million. The party laid out an initial round of $12.6 million in ad buys in May, in high-priority markets like New Hampshire, eastern Iowa, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Miami. They quietly bought another $9.2 million in airtime earlier this summer.
Candidates, parties and outside groups have invested more than $280 million in television airtime in the battle for control of Congress this year.
Super PACs like the House Majority PAC, which supports Democrats, and the Congressional Leadership Fund, which backs Republicans, have reserved more time than the party committees, hastening a trend toward outside groups' spending domination that began after the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision.
Tags Dana Rohrabacher Hillary Clinton Martha McSally David Valadao Lynn Jenkins Mike Coffman Donald Trump Darrell Issa Jeff Denham Mike Bost Ed Royce Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee 2018 midterms ad buy