Governor's race grabs spotlight in Tennessee primaries

Republican House, Senate and gubernatorial hopefuls are gearing up for Tennessee’s primaries on Thursday, the first in a series of races this month that will help shape the critical 2018 midterms.

The primary to watch is the Republican gubernatorial race, where Rep. Diane Black Diane Lynn BlackElection Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms Trump has no plans to endorse in Tennessee GOP governor's race: report Brady at White House meeting: House to vote on more tax cuts in September MORE (R) is fending off a slew of strong challengers in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Tennessee will also hold a slew of competitive Republican House primaries on Thursday. The Senate primaries are contested both on the Democratic and Republican side, but former Governor Phil Bredesen (D) and Rep Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnElection Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms Top Koch network officials vent frustration with White House, GOP-led Congress Tenn. Republicans to go on offense against Dem MORE (R) have emerged as overwhelming favorites in their respective races to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerHillicon Valley: 'QAnon' conspiracy theory jumps to primetime | Senate Intel broadens look into social media manipulation | Senate rejects push for more election security funds | Reddit reveals hack GOP senator: 'Is anybody even paying attention anymore' to Trump's tweets? Senators introduce bill to change process to levy national security tariffs MORE (R).

Gubernatorial race

Diane Black, the former chairman of the House Budget Committee, has seen her lead erode in a race that has attracted millions of dollars.

President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump pastor: Trump is 'the most pro-black' president I've ever seen Trump renews calls for interview with Mueller: report CNN's Acosta: Hannity is 'injecting poison into the nation's political bloodstream' MORE, whose endorsements have been critical in Republican primaries so far, has stayed out of the primary, but Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceElection Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms Pence, Nielsen greeted by 'Handmaid's Tale' protest in New York City Families of Missouri duck boat victims file 0M lawsuit MORE has come out in support of Black.

Black is facing off against businessman Randy Boyd, who has spent a whopping $21.07 million on the race. State House Speaker Beth Harwell and cattle farmer Bill Lee - who has seen a fundraising surge in recent weeks - are also contenders.

The gubernatorial primary is seen as an open race. While Black was once the leading contender, a recent poll from JMC Analytics and Polling had Lee in first place with 26 percent, with Boyd in second at 20 percent and Black not far behind with 19 percent.

Senate race

Rep. Marsha Blackburn is set to face off against trucker Aaron Pettigrew in the Republican primary race to replace Corker.

A prominent conservative voice in the House who was first elected to the House in 2002 after serving in the state legislature, Blackburn is the overwhelming favorite, with far more name recognition. She’s received an endorsement from President Trump, with whom she has a close working relationship after serving on his transition team.

The winner of the GOP primary will likely face Bredesen who is widely expected to win the Democratic primary against two lesser known challengers, Gary Davis and John Wolfe.

The Blackburn-Bredesen race is seen as a must-win race for both Republicans and Democrats in the fall. The race is rated as a “toss-up” by The Cook Political Report even though Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in Tennessee in nearly 30 years.

Corker has said he won’t campaign against Bredesen and offered only a lukewarm endorsement for Blackburn.

House District 2

Seven Republicans are vying to replace long-time Rep. John Duncan John James DuncanElection Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms TSA forced to check whether air marshals show up to work sober: report Loss of Ryan hits hard for House Republicans MORE Jr. (R), who is set to retire at the end of this term.

State Rep. Jimmy Matlock, who has Duncan’s endorsement in the race, and Bigfoot hunter and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett are currently seen as the top contenders.

Military pilot Ashley Nickloes is the only female in the crowded field and had the support of groups including Main Street Republicans.

The other candidates seeking the GOP nomination are Jason Emert, who previously worked as a staffer for Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderA single courageous senator can derail the Trump administration GOP worries trade wars will last as Trump engages in temporary tiffs Lighthizer points to possible NAFTA deal by the end of August MORE; Army veteran Hank Hamblin; Navy veteran Vito Sagliano; and David Stansberry, another Army vet and minister.

House District 6

Retired judge Bob Corlew is facing John Roes, a farmer and former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner in the Republican primary for the chance to replace Rep. Diane Black, who is running for governor.

Rose has attempted to paint Corlew as a career politician, while Corlew has also gone after his main opponent for being too close to “the swamp,” the Post Bulletin reports.

State Rep. Judd Matheny, who has been endorsed by the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is also seeking to be the GOP nominee.

House District 8

GOP Rep. David Kustoff David Frank KustoffElection Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms Trump has no plans to endorse in Tennessee GOP governor's race: report Trump effect splits Senate and House GOP candidates MORE, who has served only one term in the House, is facing a serious primary challenger in Dr. George Flinn, a perennial candidate who has spent upwards of $2.5 million in the race.

Trump has come out in support of Kustoff on two separate occasions. The president’s endorsement has propelled Republicans to victory in a handful of primaries, including more recently Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who defeated Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.