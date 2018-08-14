Live results: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut hold primaries

Voters headed to the polls in four states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont — on Tuesday for another busy day of primaries.
Wisconsin has captured much of the attention because of the heated and expensive GOP primary to take on Sen. Tammy BaldwinTammy Suzanne BaldwinBipartisanship alive and well, protecting critical infrastructure Overnight Health Care: Four cities sue Trump claiming ObamaCare 'sabotage' | Planned Parenthood hangs onto federal grants | Dems to force vote on blocking non-ObamaCare plans Senate Dems to force vote to block non-ObamaCare insurance plans MORE (D-Wis.), but a lot of the action will be happening in Minnesota as well.
Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Vermont, 8 p.m. ET in Connecticut, and 9 p.m. ET in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Johnson ends Pawlenty’s comeback bid in Minnesota
Crystal Ball is going to be moving WI-GOV from Leans R to Toss-up. Been evident for a while that Walker is in trouble but we wanted to wait until the primary. Tony Evers seems like the most credible Dem, and he will face Walker.— Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) August 15, 2018
“Ironstache” prevails in Wisconsin primary
10:15 p.m.
Ironworker Randy Bryce, also known as "Ironstache," easily won the Democratic primary for House Speaker Paul RyanPaul Davis RyanVulnerable Republicans include several up-and-coming GOP leaders Trump ally suspends reelection campaign Congress should prohibit members from serving on company boards MORE's (R-Wis.) open seat.
Bryce defeated teacher and local school board member Cathy Myers in a primary that turned ugly and personal in the final weeks.
Bryce quickly gained front-runner status in the primary when he launched an emotional campaign announcement video last year. He's captured most of the attention in the primary and raised more than $6 million.
But Bryce has endured a spate of negative headlines — including past arrests and failure to pay child support — which could become a political headache in the general election.
Bryce will face Republican Bryan Steil, who also easily won the GOP primary. Steil is a business executive and attorney who was endorsed by Ryan.
Ryan's seat will be a difficult race for Democrats, though it's one they are heavily targeting. Trump won Wisconsin's 1st District by 10 points in 2016.
2016 Teacher of the Year wins Conn. primary
9:35 p.m.
2016 Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes has won the Democratic primary in the race to replace Rep. Elizabeth EstyElizabeth Henderson EstyStudents press Congress for action on guns We need more women in STEM — Aviation may be the key Esty won't run for reelection after harassment allegations against ex-staffer MORE’s (D-Conn.) seat. She defeated former Simsbury First Selectwoman Mary Glassman, who won the backing of the state Democratic party at its May convention.
First-time candidate Hayes entered the race last month at the urging of Sen. Chris MurphyChristopher (Chris) Scott MurphyThe Hill's Morning Report — Signs of trouble for Republicans in House special election Dem senator defends social media platforms deleting content: 'Not the same as government censorship' Right ramps up battle with Facebook after Jones, Infowars pages are struck down MORE (D-Conn.), but she quickly captured national attention and became a top fundraiser.
If elected in November, Hayes would become the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.
Esty’s seat opened up when she decided not to run for reelection after facing backlash for how she handled harrassment allegations levied against a senior staffer.
While Clinton won Esty’s district by only 4 points, the seat is expected to stay in Democratic hands, especially in a year when Republicans face tough electoral headwinds. It’s unclear which Republican Hayes will face in November.
Klobuchar easily advances in Minnesota Dem primary
Vermont makes history in gov race
9:16 p.m.
Democrat Christine Hallquist has won the Democratic nomination, making her the first transgender gubernatorial nominee of a major political party.
Hallquist, a former CEO of the state’s electricity co-op and a political newcomer, will face Republican Gov. Phil Scott in what will likely be an uphill battle for the governor’s mansion in Vermont.
Scott, who’s running for his second term, won 53 percent of the vote in 2016 despite Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI fires Strzok after anti-Trump tweets | Trump signs defense bill with cyber war policy | Google under scrutiny over location data | Sinclair's troubles may just be beginning | Tech to ease health data access | Netflix CFO to step down Signs grow that Mueller is zeroing in on Roger Stone Omarosa claims president called Trump Jr. a 'f--- up' for releasing Trump Tower emails MORE winning the state. Scott is a former lieutenant governor and state senator.
Polls close in Minnesota and Wisconsin
9:00 p.m.
The final polls of the night are closed in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with first results expected around 9:15 p.m. in both states.
Keep an eye on Wisconsin's GOP Senate primary where Republicans Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir are vying to take on Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) in the fall. And Democrats will pick their nominee out of a crowded field in the race to unseat Gov. Scott Walker (R).
Meanwhile, Minnesota has a full slate of primaries on tap, with high-profile races for governor, attorney general, both Senate seats and a number of competitive House races.
Incumbent Welch wins Democratic nomination for Vermont's only House seat
8:48 p.m.
Polls close in Connecticut
8 p.m.
Polls are now closed in Connecticut, with the first results expected around 8:25 p.m.
The big race to watch is the race to replace Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy, the two-term unpopular governor who is not seeking reelection.
On the Democratic side, businessman Ned Lamont, who ran for governor in 2010, faces convicted felon and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. In the GOP primary, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is considered the front-runner but faces two rivals who are self-funders.
There’s also the race to replace Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-Conn.), who decided not to seek reelection after she was accused of mishandling sexual harassment claims against her former chief of staff.