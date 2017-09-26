K Street throws support behind Strange

Overall, lawyers and lobbyists donated nearly $340,000 to Strange’s campaign — the second most prolific set of donors after the finance, insurance and real estate sector, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data analyzed by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Many donors are the same GOP power-players that often contribute to Republican candidates, but the stakes of the campaign are higher for those on K Street looking to stay close to the senator.

Roughly 53 lobbyists gave $1,000 or more to Strange’s campaign, a tally of campaign finance records by The Hill shows. An individual is capped at giving $2,700 per campaign, giving donors the opportunity to contribute as much as $5,400 when taking both the primary and the general election into account.

Former Bush administration official Tom Scully donated $4,000, and Ed Rogers and Haley Barbour — leaders of BGR Group — each pitched in $3,200. Other lobbyists at the firm gave a total of $5,000 and its political action committee (PAC) donated an additional $4,950.

Law and lobby firm Squire Patton Boggs also had a set of donations for Strange, with its PAC and multiple people at the firm giving a total of $14,500. Notable names include the firm’s global managing partner Ed Newberry, former Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.), and even former Sen. John Breaux (D-La.), who jointly run the Squire’s lobbying shop.

Breaux only gave a $500 donation, and didn’t respond to an email from The Hill about the contribution.

The others who gave $2,500 or more are: Raissa Downs, co-founder of Tarplin, Downs & Young; John Green of Crossroads Strategies; Ken Kies of Federal Policy Group; Conrad Lass of Ogilvy Government Relations; Capitol Counsel’s Denise Henry Morrisey; Aleix Jarvis at Fierce Government Relations and John Milne at mCapitol Management.

Joanna McIntosh, the senior vice president of government relations at NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, also gave $2,500.

Top donors included the PACs of Travelers Companies, Koch Industries, Comcast, Lockheed Martin Employees, Chevron Employees, Regions Financial Corporation and Murray Energy.

These PACs — which each donated $7,500 or $10,000 — are capped at giving a maximum of $5,000 to a candidate per election.

Strange has raised and spent upwards of $3 million more than Moore in this election, taking in $4.7 million compared to Moore's $1.4 million.