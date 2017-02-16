President Trump on Thursday called for The New York Times and other publications to apologize after reporting leaked information, saying the spotlight is on "low-life leakers."

"Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years," the president tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the president said those who leaked information will be caught.

"The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers!" he tweeted.

"They will be caught!"

Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who praised WikiLeaks during the campaign , has been going after the intelligence community recently and accusing officials of leaking information since the resignation of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn's resignation came after reports, citing unidentified sources, that Flynn misled top White House officials about the contents of phone calls he had with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump was sworn in.

On Tuesday, The New York Times cited four unidentified U.S. officials in a report that said Trump campaign staffers had "repeated contacts" with Russian officials during the election.

Trump on Wednesday accused the intelligence community of giving out leaks "like candy."

"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegal given our by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American," he posted on Twitter.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz Jason ChaffetzGingrich calls for investigations into intel leaks Trump: Spotlight is on 'low-life leakers' Report: Trump ally to review intelligence agencies MORE (R-Utah) on Wednesday asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the intelligence leaks that led to the ousting of Flynn.

"Over the last several days, there have been a series of news articles recounting potentially classified national security information," Chaffetz wrote in a letter, which was also signed by the chair of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.).



"We have serious concerns about the potential protection of classified information here ... the release of classified information can, by definition, have grave effects on national security. In light of this, we request that your office begin an immediate investigation into whether classified information was mishandled here."