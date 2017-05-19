Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sexting with minor: report

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) will plead guilty in a federal court Friday to sexting with a 15-year-old girl, The New York Times reported.

Weiner is facing a single charge of transmitting obscene material to a minor. The former Democratic lawmaker and husband to top Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonMelania and Ivanka Trump choose not to wear headscarves on Saudi Arabia trip Still worried about Hillary’s emails? Trump renominates 2 highest military officers MORE aide Huma Abedin surrendered to FBI agents Friday morning, the report said.

Investigators say Weiner, then 51, began exchanging illicit text messages with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina in January 2016. According to Weiner's plea, the conduct occurred between January and March.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years, but Weiner could escape prison time if a judge rules in his favor.

The Daily Mail first reported Weiner's sexual messages with the girl in September. At the time, Weiner and those closest to him blamed the messages on a "hoax." But he did offer an apology for his actions.

“I have no one to blame but me for putting myself in this position. I am sorry," Weiner said at the time.

Weiner's investigation has been blamed in part for Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss to President Trump. A little more than a week before the election, then-FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress announcing that he was renewing the FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server after a new trove of classified materials was found on Weiner's hard drive, apparently sent there by Abedin, Clinton's longtime assistant and Weiner's wife.

In March, Abedin announced that she and Weiner were "working hard" on their marriage, despite their separation.