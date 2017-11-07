Trump Jr. twice urges Virginians to vote on wrong day

Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIntel Dem: What’s in dossier more important than who paid for it Overnight Tech: Twitter bans ads from Russian media | Dem says she was targeted by Russian bot | House Judiciary to hold hearing on net neutrality Democrats dig for Russian connection and uncover environmentalists MORE Jr. on Tuesday urged Virginians to get out and vote for Republican candidate Ed Gillespie for governor, mistakenly telling them twice that the election is Wednesday.

“Let’s take @EdWGillespie across the finish line tomorrow! Virginia: get out and vote for Ed & entire @GOP ticket #VAGov #VA”, Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday morning.

Let’s take @EdWGillespie across the finish line tomorrow! Virginia: get out and vote for Ed & entire @GOP ticket #VAGov #VA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

CNN host Jake Tapper quickly pointed out that Trump Jr. had the wrong day, but a few hours later, the president’s son made the same mistake.

“Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow. Find your polling place at vote.gop to vote Ed for #VAGov,” Trump Jr. tweeted a few hours later.

Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow. Find your polling place at https://t.co/j7EyqNhth4 to vote Ed for #VAGov — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

Replies quickly flooded in again, correcting Trump Jr. and pointing out that the election is on Tuesday.

President Trump tweeted his support for Gillespie earlier Tuesday, saying the Republican candidate would turn around the commonwealth’s “high crime” and “poor economic performance.”

He also ripped Gillespie’s opponent, Democratic nominee Ralph Northam, as “weak on crime” and weak on veterans, despite Northam’s work as an Army doctor.