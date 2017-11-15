Calif. gunman's wife found dead in their home, bringing total dead to six

The wife of the man responsible for Tuesday’s shooting in northern California has been found dead in the gunman's home.

Tehama County officials said the body of Kevin Janson Neal’s wife was found concealed under floorboards in the house, CBS News reported.

"There was a hole cut in the floor,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said in a press conference. “We're confident that he murdered her, shot her at some point on Monday, and just put her body in the hole in the floor and just covered it up.”

Neighbors reportedly told police that they believed there had been a domestic violence incident at the house on Monday, when investigators say they believe she was killed.

The discovery of her body brings the total dead to six, including the gunman, who was shot and killed by police. Neal went on a shooting spree Tuesday that included at least seven different locations, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, officials said.

Nine more were injured in the shooting, including seven children.