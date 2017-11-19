Turkish capital bans public LGBT events

The governor’s office in the Turkish capital of Ankara announced Sunday it has banned public events related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) issues “in order to provide peace and security," according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

In a statement obtained by the newspaper, the governor’s office said LGBT-focused events including films, theater performances, interviews and exhibitions are banned until further notice.

“A part of society with different qualities in terms of social class, race, religion, sect, or region could therefore explicitly incite another part (of the society) to grudges and enmity, posing an open and imminent danger in terms of public safety,” the statement said, according to the newspaper.

Authorities in Ankara on Nov. 15 banned a German gay film festival one day before it was scheduled to start, citing “public safety and terrorism risks,” according to multiple media reports.

Homosexuality is legal in Turkey, but homophobia is considered pervasive.

Authorities have called off the LGBT pride parade in Istanbul for three straight years due to security concerns.