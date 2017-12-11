Alabama newspapers urge conservatives to write in Republican Senate candidate

A top newspaper group in Alabama is urging the state’s voters to write in another Republican in Tuesday’s special election rather than vote for embattled GOP nominee Roy Moore.

“Voting for Roy Moore just because he has an ‘R’ next to his name, ignoring his record of personal and official misconduct, is neither wise nor careful,” reads an editorial published Sunday on AL.com, which is home to three leading state newspapers, including The Birmingham News.

The editorial board urges voters in Alabama to consider Sen.’s (R-Ala.) path and reasoning behind his choice to write in a Republican rather then cast his vote for Moore.

“For a state's senior senator to not support his party's nominee for the other seat is almost unheard of. Historians could find just one example: from 1990, when Louisiana's Republican nominee was David Duke, a former KKK leader,” the board writes.

“Alabamians should think hard about how effective Moore can be as junior senator, with such a fissure between him and Shelby, let alone other Republicans.”

Shelby said last month that he wrote in a Republican candidate and on Sunday said the state of Alabama deserves better than Moore.

"The state of Alabama deserves better," Shelby on CNN's "State of the Union." "I think we’ve got a lot of great Republicans that could’ve won and carried the state beautifully and served honorably."

The newspaper group last month called on voters to reject Moore and vote for Democrat Doug Jones in the wake of the initial sexual misconduct allegations levied against the Republican nominee.

In the Sunday editorial, the board notes the focus on abortion in the race, arguing that a vote for a Democrat who supports abortion rights will not lead to more procedures in Alabama.

“He has held to his beliefs on this even as some have urged him to waffle in order to defeat Moore,” the board writes of Jones. “It's rare that a politician in Alabama will hold onto his beliefs, even when they're unpopular.”

Moore on Tuesday will face off against Jones in the special election for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE. Moore currently leads Jones by 4 points in the RealClearPolitics poll average.