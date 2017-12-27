Mueller team questioning RNC staffers on 2016 digital operation: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has started the process of questioning various Republican National Committee (RNC) staffers about the party's digital apparatus that worked with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, Yahoo News reported Wednesday.
Mueller's team is reportedly looking into the joint effort from the party and the campaign to reach out to voters in key swing states.
Sources told the news organization that Mueller is seeking to determine whether the effort was related to efforts from Russian trolls and bots to influence American voters.
The special counsel's office declined to comment.
The report comes as Mueller's probe moves closer to the White House.
Mueller has questioned President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's former chief of staff Reince PriebusReinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusScaramucci announces details for news site Trump: 'I call him chief' John Kelly Scaramucci going on Stephen Colbert's show Monday MORE, as well as former press secretary Sean SpicerSean Michael SpicerSpicer: CNN 'doing a disservice' by boycotting White House Christmas party DNC attorneys allowed to depose Spicer over election night presence in Trump Tower Sean Spicer to judge DC dance-off MORE and current communications director Hope HicksHope Charlotte HicksTrump campaign staffer: Hope Hicks ‘loves Trump like a father’ Mercedes Schlapp joins White House as senior communications adviser Hope Hicks named Trump’s third White House communications director MORE.
Mueller announced charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul ManafortPaul John ManafortJudge warns Manafort not to discuss case with media Manafort involved in drafting op-ed defending his Ukrainian work: court papers Trump went off on Manafort for suggesting he should not appear on Sunday shows: report MORE and his business associate Richard Gates in October.
Trump's ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his foreign contacts earlier this month and is said to be cooperating with Mueller's investigation.
- This story was updated at 1 p.m.