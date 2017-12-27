Mueller team questioning RNC staffers on 2016 digital operation: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has started the process of questioning various Republican National Committee (RNC) staffers about the party's digital apparatus that worked with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, Yahoo News reported Wednesday.



Mueller's team is reportedly looking into the joint effort from the party and the campaign to reach out to voters in key swing states.





Sources told the news organization that Mueller is seeking to determine whether the effort was related to efforts from Russian trolls and bots to influence American voters.The special counsel's office declined to comment.The report comes as Mueller's probe moves closer to the White House.Mueller has questioned's former chief of staff, as well as former press secretaryand current communications directorMueller announced charges against former Trump campaign chairmanand his business associate Richard Gates in October.Trump's ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his foreign contacts earlier this month and is said to be cooperating with Mueller's investigation.

- This story was updated at 1 p.m.