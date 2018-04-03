Police: Female suspect dead, four others injured in shooting at YouTube HQ

Police on Tuesday said they responded to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said they were still investigating the incident, but they found a woman dead with a "self-inflicted" wound that they "believe is the shooter." He added that four others had been wounded and had been sent to the hospital.

"We have four victims who have all been transported for gunshot-related injuries," Barberini said. "We have one suspect who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound that at this time we believe to be the shooter."

President Trump Donald John TrumpWalker warns of Dem wave in Wisconsin after liberal wins state judicial race Trump speaks with Israel's Netanyahu as tensions simmer in region Dem-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race MORE tweeted about the shooting after being briefed, saying that "thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved."

"Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved," Trump tweeted. "Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."

The San Bruno Police Department advised people to stay away from the area in multiple posts on Twitter.