Massachusetts governor signs bill raising minimum wage to $15

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on Thursday signed a bill that will progressively increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The bill will increase Massachusetts' minimum wage from $11 an hour to $15 by 2023 — a wage increase similar to California's. California's minimum wage of $15 an hour will go into effect in 2022.

MassLive reported that the bill is the culmination of what was called "grand bargain" reached by lawmakers earlier this month, which kept ballot questions related to minimum wage and paid leave off the November 2018 ballot.

Baker told MassLive that the compromise was "a far better product for the commonwealth than each of these as standalone entities would be for Massachusetts."

It also includes a new paid family and medical leave program, as well as mandates a sales tax holiday in August, according to MassLive. Tipped workers will also receive a minimum wage increase.

The paid family leave program will allow workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a sick family member or baby. It gives workers up to 20 weeks for care for their own medical needs.

MassLive notes that other states, including New York and Washington, D.C., have also passed laws to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. However, New York's wages will increase slower than other states.