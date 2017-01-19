Biden's son: If it were up to me, 'we’d be running for president starting tomorrow'

Vice President Biden's son says he wishes his father would run for president "starting tomorrow."

“If it was my decision alone, just my decision alone, which it isn’t, we’d be running for president starting tomorrow,” Hunter Biden told The New York Times on Thursday. “I’m not kidding.”

Biden himself has not ruled out running for president in 2020.

He joked with reporters last year about the possibility, saying he was "going to run in 2020."

When he was asked if he kidding, the vice president said he is "not committing not to run."

“I am not committed to anything,” he added. “I learned a long time ago, fate has a strange way of intervening.”

He later sought to clarify by saying he had "no intention" of running.

After speculation that he would run in 2016, Biden announced in late 2015 that he would not mount a bid, citing the death of his son Beau to brain cancer months before and saying he ran out of the time "necessary to mount a winning campaign." He instead outlined a "moonshot" initiative he would lead to accelerate cancer research.

He campaigned for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonAppeals court upholds ex-coal boss’s conviction Trump is leader millennials have been waiting for. Even if they don't know it. Sanders backers take over California Democratic Party MORE during the general election.

Earlier this month, Biden talked about his plans after he leaves the White House to "continue the cancer work."

“It’s not so much about raising money or philanthropy, though there will be some of that, but it’s more about keeping these guys cooperating and changing the culture,” Biden was heard saying on a hot mic after the ceremony to swear in the new Senate.