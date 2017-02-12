Trump friend blasts Priebus: 'He clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work'

News from @ReliableSources: Chris Ruddy @ChrisRuddyNMX says Trump's not the problem, Reince Priebus is https://t.co/a8Lp1FP4D4— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 12, 2017
Christopher Ruddy, a friend of President Trump, publicly blasted White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Sunday, claiming the former head of the Republican National Committee doesn't understand the way that federal agencies work.
"The White House is showing not the amount of order that we need to see. I think there's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff," Ruddy, the CEO of conservative Newsmax Media, said on CNN's "Reliable Sources."
"I think Reince Priebus — good guy, well-intentioned — but he clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work. He doesn't have a really good system."
"But I do think the president's not getting the backup he needs in the operation of the White House," he said.
"And sometimes the pushback that he needs, which you would have with a stronger ... White House chief of staff."
