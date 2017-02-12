Trump: Media won't report on 'enthusiastic supporters' at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump on Sunday again slammed the media, this time claiming that there were “enthusiastic supporters lining the roads” as he left his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest!” Trump wrote.

Trump didn't offer evidence of crowds "lining the roads."

"A couple dozen" protesters did take to the streets around Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to protest the president, according to a pool report.

Trump spent the weekend at the Florida estate, hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife.