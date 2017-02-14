President Trump on Tuesday said the “real story” of national security adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation was “illegal leaks,” rather than reports Flynn misled senior White House officials about his conversations with Russia.

"The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal with N.Korea etc?" Trump tweeted.

The White House announced Flynn's resignation Monday night, the culmination of weeks of controversy surrounding alleged communications with Russia.

Flynn had initially denied speaking with Russia’s U.S. ambassador during the transition about sanctions levied by President Obama, but admitted this week that he may have done so and "inadvertently" told Vice President Pence and others otherwise.

News reports based on anonymous sourcing from within the reaches of government disclosed those communications.

During the campaign, Trump signaled affection for leaks that hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonFlynn's call to lock up Clinton resurfaces after resignation Michael Flynn Jr.: 'The disinformation campaign against my father won' Trump: 'Real story' of Flynn resignation is illegal leaks MORE. In October, he told the crowd at a campaign rally "I love WikiLeaks" as the group continued to release hacked emails from Clinton's top aides.