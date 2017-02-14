Spicer denies White House keeping dossiers on reporters

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said the administration is not keeping "dossiers" on specific reporters, following a report that said a staffer mentioned dossiers during a dustup with a White House correspondent.

"That is absolutely not true. There are no dossiers being kept," Spicer said during his daily press briefing.

The Washington Post reported Monday on an altercation between veteran Washington journalist April Ryan and Trump White House communications staffer Omarosa Manigault.

Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Network, said Manigault "physically intimidated" her last week during a confrontation and mentioned White House "dossiers" kept on African-American reporters.

"She stood right in my face like she was going to hit me,” Ryan told the Post. “I said, 'You better back up.' "

Manigault, who first met President Trump as a contestant on the television show "The Apprentice," did not comment when asked about the allegations by the Post, except to say, "Fake news."