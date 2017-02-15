Trump’s Labor nominee to withdraw: reports

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Labor Department, Andy Puzder, is expected to withdraw his nomination, according to a number of reports Wednesday.

Puzder's spokesperson said he does not have any information to share.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee was scheduled to consider his nomination in a hearing that had previously been delayed five times.

The spokesperson said the panel still did not yet have the paperwork for Puzder’s confirmation hearing. Those documents usually arrive at the committee 24 hours before it’s slated to be held.

Top GOP members reportedly urged the White House to withdraw Puzder’s nomination, according to CNN.

Puzder, the CEO of the fast-food conglomerate that owns the burger chains Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., has been under attack by Democrats and outside groups for weeks for admitting he hired an illegal immigrant as a housekeeper and allegations that he abused his ex-wife and treated employees poorly.