Puzder withdraws nomination for Labor secretary

Andy Puzder on Wednesday withdrew his nomination to be President Trump’s Labor secretary, avoiding what would have been a rocky confirmation battle.

"After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for secretary of Labor. I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump Donald TrumpGOP rep: Intelligence community too 'dishonest' to 'accept at face value' on Russia Overnight Regulation: Trump's labor secretary pick withdraws nomination Overnight Finance: Trump's Labor pick withdraws | Ryan tries to save tax plan | Trump pushes tax reform with retailers MORE to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity," he said in a statement.

Puzder thanked his family and backers who voiced support for "the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as secretary of Labor."

"While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team," Puzder said.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee was scheduled to consider Puzder's nomination Thursday in a hearing that had previously been delayed five times.

Top GOP members reportedly urged the White House to withdraw Puzder’s nomination, according to CNN.

Puzder, the CEO of the fast-food conglomerate that owns the burger chains Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., has been under attack by Democrats and outside groups for weeks for admitting he hired an illegal immigrant as a housekeeper and past allegations that he abused his ex-wife and treated employees poorly.

Oprah Winfrey’s network reportedly provided committee members with a copy of a 1990 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in which Puzder’s ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, reportedly appeared in disguise to speak out as a domestic violence victim.

She discussed allegations of physical abuse against her former husband in the show. Fierstein has since retracted her allegations, including in a recent letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Politico reported.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocrats declare victory after Puzder bows out Puzder withdraws nomination for Labor secretary Trump’s Labor nominee to withdraw: reports MORE (D-Mass.) sent Puzder a 28-page letter Monday that contained 83 questions on topics he was sure to be grilled on at the planning hearing on Thursday.

Among her queries, Warren asked Puzder how workers will be able to trust him to enforce laws fairly, if he still believes it’s preferable to replace his workers with robots and if he would defend former President Obama’s overtime rule in court given his public criticisms of the rule expanding overtime pay to some 4 million workers.

In a call with reporters Wednesday, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who is now running for chair of the Democratic National Committee, called the news of Puzder’s withdrawal just another day of chaos in the Trump administration.

“Through this appointment he’s shown he was trying to make it harder for workers to get ahead and stay ahead,” he said of President Trump.

“I’m pleased, but not optimistic the next pick with have any more moral authority given that the president has taken so many actions not to drain the swamp, but make sure the swamp full of his Wall Street cronies.”

The news of Puzder comes less than two days after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid reports that he misled senior White House officials about his conversations with Russia.

Perez said Puzder, like Flynn, was not only incompetent, but also dangerous.

“If I had half the transgressions of Andy Puzder I never would have gotten through,” he said.

Puzder fans, meanwhile, called his decision “extremely unfortunate.”

“Andy Puzder would have made a great Labor Secretary,” Cicely Simpson, executive vice president of the National Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

“We hope that President Trump’s next Labor Secretary nominee, like Andy, has experience creating jobs and a deep understanding how to get business and government to work together to grow the economy.”