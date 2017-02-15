Report: ICE detains domestic violence victim in court

An undocumented woman who was allegedly a victim of domestic violence was reportedly arrested last week in a courthouse by immigration agents.

The El Paso Times reported Wednesday that six federal immigration agents went to the El Paso County Courthouse and arrested an undocumented woman who got a protective order alleging she was a victim of domestic violence.

“Our clients come to us at the lowest point in their lives,” said El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal, whose office represents domestic-abuse victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many of them are so frightened of coming to us because of possible immigration concerns.”

Bernal said she believes immigration officials were tipped off by the woman's alleged abuser.

The arrest comes shortly after President Trump ordered a ramp-up in immigration enforcement.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to prioritize the deportations of foreigners with criminal records.

His executive actions on immigration have expanded the definition of criminality, broadening the number of people who can be targeted as deportation priorities.

The woman arrested is currently being held in El Paso County jail. The El Paso Times reported that her offense appeared to be coming to the country illegally after being deported.

El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar said the "fact that this occurred in a protective-order court is shocking" to her.