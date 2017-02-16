Time's latest Trump cover: 'Nothing to see here'

Time magazine has returned to cover images critical of Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump makes nuclear mistake on arms control treaty with Russia Tax fairness critical to sustaining growth of energy sector The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE, this week featuring the president sitting at his desk amid a storm of chaos, with rain falling and papers blowing around the Oval Office.

The cover reads: "Nothing to See Here."

The cover art reflects an article published Thursday, titled "Inside Donald Trump's White House chaos."

"In the first month of his presidency, the New York billionaire has witnessed the lesson of Samson: toppling the temple can be painful if you try it from the inside," the article reads.

The first month of Trump's presidency has seen several controversies.

The president faced backlash after signing an order temporarily barring refugees and people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Lawmakers spoke out against the order and protesters demonstrated across the country. A three-judge panel ultimately decided not to reinstate the order after a federal judge issued a restraining order halting it.

Earlier this week, national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid reports that he misled White House officials about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump was sworn in.

Reports have since emerged that senior aides to Trump's presidential campaign were in contact with Russian officials.

And on Wednesday, Andrew Puzder, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Labor, withdrew his nomination amid crumbling support on Capitol Hill, becoming the first casualty of Trump's Cabinet selections.

The president has taken to going after the intelligence community, accusing them of leaking information to the media as some Republicans call for investigations into the leaks.

The article in Time notes that the "drama will not soon end."

"The past few weeks have been remarkable for many reasons, but without a clear change in correction, more tumult awaits," the article says.