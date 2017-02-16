Trump to announce new Labor secretary nominee

President Trump plans to announce his new Labor secretary nominee at a 12:30 p.m. press conference Thursday at the White House.

The announcement comes one day after fast food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination after losing support from Republican senators over allegations of domestic abuse.

Trump informed reporters of his plans during a meeting with GOP lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room.

The president did not reveal his new pick but said the nominee is a "great man."

Puzder, who also took heat over reports that he hired an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper, was the first of Trump's Cabinet nominees to withdraw. The speed of his replacement comes as a surprise.

Updated at 11:31 a.m.