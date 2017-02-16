WH dismisses six staffers for failing background checks: report

Six White House staffers were removed from the administration on Thursday for failing an FBI background check, according to Politico.

Sources told the publication that the staffers were escorted from the building on Wednesday after they didn’t pass Form SF86, the "Questionnaire for National Security Positions." A successful response to the form is required for a security clearance.

One of the dismissed staffers includes Caroline Wiles, director of scheduling, the daughter of President Trump’s Florida campaign manager. She will instead get a job at the Treasury Department, sources told Politico.

The Hill asked the White House for comment.