The FBI is not expected to pursue charges against President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, barring new information about his phone calls with Russia's ambassador, CNN reported Thursday, citing law enforcement officials.

FBI interviewers don't believe Flynn intentionally misled them during an interview last month, despite Flynn not remembering all he talked about in a call with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak in which he discussed sanctions against the country, CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports emerged earlier Thursday that Flynn told FBI agents he did not discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia with Kislyak in December. Flynn’s answers during his Jan. 24 FBI interview contradicts reports about his past phone calls with Kislyak.

The Washington Post reported last week that despite denials the pair discussed sanctions on Russia before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Lying to the FBI is a felony, but the decision to prosecute rests with the Justice Department, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jeff SessionsDems doubt Trump will show 'heart' toward immigrant kids FBI not expected to pursue charges against Flynn: report Government has apparently dropped 'gateway' theory, marijuana critics should too MORE has so far rebuffed calls to recuse himself from investigations over ties between Russia and Trump associates.

Flynn resigned Monday amid reports that he misled senior White House officials — namely Vice President Pence — on the details of his conversations with Kislyak.

The former Army lieutenant general said he “inadvertently” gave “incomplete information” to Pence and others about the talks.

Trump confirmed he requested Flynn’s resignation Thursday but defended his former national security adviser’s conduct.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong,” Trump said during a White House press conference. "If anything, he did something right.”

Flynn’s resignation was followed by reports that aides and allies of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign were in frequent touch with Russian intelligence officials.

Current and former U.S. officials, who cited intercepted phone calls, said they could not determine whether any of the talks focused on Trump himself.

Officials also reportedly saw no evidence of collusion in regards to the presidential race or the hacking of Democratic organization last year.