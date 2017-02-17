Fox poll: Voters split on whether to trust Trump or media

A new Fox News poll finds that slightly more U.S. voters trust President Trump's administration to tell the truth than the media.



The survey released on Friday found that 45 percent of voters trust the White House to "tell the public the truth" while 42 percent of voters could say the same about the news media.



Ten percent of responders remained undecided.



The poll also revealed that 68 percent of voters believe that the media has been tougher on Trump than his predecessor President Obama. Only 18 percent of responders believe that the media has been giving President Trump an easier time, while 12 percent believe that both are treated the same.



A 55 percent majority also believes that the media should “cover the president aggressively,” while 28 percent think its better to give the commander-in-chief the “benefit of the doubt,” according to the survey.



In 2006, a similar Fox News poll found that news reporters were more trustworthy than government officials, 40 percent to 25 percent.



The Fox News poll surveyed a pool of 1,013 people between Feb 11-13. The margin of error is 3 percent.