Trump: Media trying to justify 'large scale immigration in Sweden'

President Trump on Monday defended his comments about Sweden while ripping the news media for its coverage of his claims.

In a post on Twitter, Trump accused the media of trying to argue that immigration is working out well in Sweden.

Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

The tweet references remarks Trump made at a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday.

"We've got to keep our country safe," Trump said. "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden — Sweden, who would believe this?"

The reference to Sweden stunned that country, as there had been no attack there on Friday night. The Swedish Embassy in Washington asked for clarification on the comment, and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt mocked Trump on Twitter.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” Bildt tweeted.

Trump has since said he was referencing a Fox News report that linked crime in Sweden to immigration.

Trump has often railed against immigration, and has claimed that some European countries’ willingness to accept refugees from countries like Iraq and Syria has boosted crime rates and the risk of terrorist attacks.

The president also claimed earlier this month that members of the press routinely neglect to report on terrorist attacks. Shortly after, the White House released a list of “under-reported” incidents, that included such highly-publicized attacks as those in Paris and San Bernardino, Calif.

Television news reports have prompted Trump to tweet in the past. In November, for example, the president tweeted that flag burning should result in either jail time or a loss of citizenship for perpetrators. That comment followed a Fox News report about flag burning.