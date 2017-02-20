SPONSORED:

 

Lewandowski saw no evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire

By Rebecca Savransky - 02/20/17 02:11 PM EST
Lewandowski saw no evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire
© Getty Images

President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a New Hampshire resident, said he didn't see evidence of the voter fraud that the president alleged took place in his home state during the 2016 election.

“I live on the border,” Lewandowski said in an interview with CNN's The Axe Files podcast, The Huffington Post reported.

“I didn’t see buses coming across the line to say that, hey, we’ve moved up from Massachusetts.”

The president has alleged since the November election — without presenting any evidence — that he lost the popular vote because millions of votes were illegally cast.
 
Earlier this month, in a closed-door meeting with a group of senators, Trump argued that both he and former Sen. Kelly AyotteKelly AyotteLewandowski saw no evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire NH governor 'not aware’ of major voter fraud Former NH AG: 'Allegations of voter fraud in NH are baseless' MORE (R) should have won in New Hampshire. He said Ayotte's reelection bid was foiled by "thousands" of people who were "brought on buses" from Massachusetts and illegally cast ballots in New Hampshire.
 
Lewandowski said during the interview that he didn't that was true, but he noted that election law in New Hampshire is "very unique and needs to be changed."
 
"I don't think you have that," he said, regarding the buses. “What I do think you have is you have the potential in the future for voter fraud."
 
Trump last month said he would ask for a major investigation into voter fraud in the country, headed by Vice President Mike PenceMike (Michael) Richard PencePence says he and Trump support 'free and independent press' Trump names McMaster new national security adviser Lewandowski saw no evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire MORE. While many lawmakers have spoken our against the claims of widespread voter fraud, members of Trump's team have since defended the president.
 
In an interview earlier this month, White House policy adviser Stephen Miller insisted the Trump administration have provided ample evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state,” Miller told ABC’s “This Week.” 

“Dead people voting, non-citizens being registered to vote.  George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote.”

Tags Kelly Ayotte, Mike Pence