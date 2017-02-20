Lewandowski saw no evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire

President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a New Hampshire resident, said he didn't see evidence of the voter fraud that the president alleged took place in his home state during the 2016 election.
“I live on the border,” Lewandowski said in an interview with CNN's The Axe Files podcast, The Huffington Post reported.
“I didn’t see buses coming across the line to say that, hey, we’ve moved up from Massachusetts.”
“The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state,” Miller told ABC’s “This Week.”
“Dead people voting, non-citizens being registered to vote. George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote.”