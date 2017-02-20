Lewandowski saw no evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire

President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a New Hampshire resident, said he didn't see evidence of the voter fraud that the president alleged took place in his home state during the 2016 election.

“I live on the border,” Lewandowski said in an interview with CNN's The Axe Files podcast, The Huffington Post reported.

“I didn’t see buses coming across the line to say that, hey, we’ve moved up from Massachusetts.”

The president has alleged since the November election — without presenting any evidence — that he lost the popular vote because millions of votes were illegally cast.

Lewandowski said during the interview that he didn't that was true, but he noted that election law in New Hampshire is "very unique and needs to be changed."

"I don't think you have that," he said, regarding the buses. “What I do think you have is you have the potential in the future for voter fraud."

In an interview earlier this month, White House policy adviser Stephen Miller insisted the Trump administration have provided ample evidence of widespread voter fraud.