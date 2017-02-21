Trump to visit African-American history museum

President Trump on Tuesday will visit the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, ABC News reported.

Reports surfaced last month that the president would visit the museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but it didn't happen due to scheduling issues.

Earlier this month, first lady Melania Trump visited the museum with Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The visit came after the president and Netanyahu held a joint press conference at the White House earlier in the day.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in September, with speakers such as former President George W. Bush and then-President Obama helping celebrate the museum.

Obama had previously suggested Trump visit the museum to "tune in" to the black community after claiming on the campaign trail that the African-American community was in worse shape than ever before.